Vegetable arrivals picking up in Pavoorchatram market ahead of Pongal

January 08, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - TENKASI

Ahead of Pongal festival, vegetable arrivals at the Kamarajar market in Pavoorchatram have picked up, merchants said here on Sunday.

Till last month, the arrivals were very limited for multiple reasons. As a result, most of the days, the wholesale market wore a deserted look.

However, with harvest getting completed, vegetables have started coming in here in large quantities that leading merchants participated in bids and procured the produces.

The Pavoorchatram market draws big vendors and wholesale merchants from many districts in Tamil Nadu, particularly from southern districts and from Kerala. The vegetables arrived here from Maharashtra, Karnataka and other parts in the State.

According to the merchants, country potato, ladiesfinger, elephant yam, brinjal, shallots are coming in bulk quantities from local farmers and from those in Karnataka.

The prices revolved around ₹ 15-20 per kg for yam, ladiesfinger ₹ 25-30, Brinjal ₹30-50, Shallots ₹ 50-70 per kg, tomato: ₹ 15, potato ₹25. With more arrivals expected in the next two days, the prices may not inflate. May be, when Muhurtham season picks up after Pongal, the prices may increase, the merchants added.