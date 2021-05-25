Plan to sell vegetables, fruits

The district administration and Madurai Corporation have planned to deploy 500 vehicles to sell vegetables and fruits at the doorsteps of the residents during the intensified complete lockdown period, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy here on Tuesday.

After inspecting the vehicles at Arignar Anna Maligai here along with Collector Aneesh Sekar and Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, he said the Corporation, Agricultural Department, Horticulture Department and traders of Paravai and Mattuthavani vegetable markets were working together for selling vegetables to the public during this lockdown period.

Steps will be taken to supply groceries also to the residents at their doorsteps. It has been decided to distribute kabasura kudineer and medicines to the villagers.

A total of 150 vehicles were sent for selling vegetable kits to the public including 50 vehicles of Madurai Corporation, 40 vehicles of Horticulture Department and 48 vehicles of Agriculture Department on Tuesday.