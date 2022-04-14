Veeravanallur robbery: police nab five

April 14, 2022 18:16 IST

Police have nabbed five persons, including a polytechnic college student, for robbing a jeweller at Veeravanallur near here on last Monday night. The police also recovered the booty from them.

Police said that last Monday night, three unidentified persons had followed jewellery showroom owner Maideen Pitchai, 55, of Puthumanai Street in Veeravanallur as he was returning home on his bike with 5 kg of gold ornaments, worth about ₹2.50 crore, and ₹75,000 in cash after the end of the day’s sale. The three waylaid and hacked him with lethal weapons. Even before he could scream for help, the robbers managed to escape with the valuables and cash.

With deep cut injuries on the head and ear lobe, Mr. Maideen Pitchai was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

After Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan visited the spot, special teams were formed. During investigation, police special teams checked mobile phone calls made around the scene of crime before and after the robbery.

They found that one of the mobile phone numbers, which was active around the scene of crime, was switched off an hour before the incident took place. The police found that the mobile phone, belonging to one Sudhakar, 19, of Paaraiyadi Colony near Veeravanallur, was switched off an hour before the robbery took place and was switched on around 9 p.m. after the robbery.

When a special team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cheranmahadevi, Ramakrishnan picked-up Sudhakar, a polytechnic college student, and grilled him, he gave information about the mastermind behind the heist as Azhagu Sundaram, 35, also from Paaraiyadi Colony and three others.

As the police picked them up for interrogation, the law-enforcers found that the gang, had concealed the gold jewellery ts in two drums, mostly played during funeral processions, and take it to an undisclosed destination for selling it.

The police have nabbed the culprits even before they could execute their plan.

Further investigations are on.

