Veeramani Raju enthrals audience at Tamilisai festival in Madurai

25 February 2020 05:11 IST

The 45th Tamilisai festival of Tamil Isai Sangam began at Raja Muthiah Mandram on Friday to the auspicious strains of Hamsadwani for “Vaataapi Ganapatim bajeham” on nagaswaram, performed by E. N. V. Parameswaran and E. N. P. Venkatesan.

Students of Tamil Isai Sangam performed “Thevara Innisai” by reciting popular hymns. The prime time programme was “Irai Isai” by Veeramani Raju with percussionist Ramu on the keyboard, Prakash on tabla, Babu on ghanjira and drums and Ramkumar on moharsing.

It was a retro experience for the audience as they heard songs popularised by great artistes of yesteryears - Sirkazhi Govindarajan, Madurai Somu, T. M. Soundararajan and K. Veeramani.

Raju began his concert by invoking the blessings of Ganapathy through Avvaiyar’s “Vakkundam nalla manamundam.”

Then he sang “Orumanikorumani” from Sirkazhi’s Ganapathy Gaanangal. Mahasivratri was the focal point and Veeramani sang many songs in praise of Lord Siva.

“Va nee va deva Sambhava” on various Siva shrines was the pick of the lot. He also sang his favourite “ Irrumudi thangi “ on Lord Ayyappa composed by Veeramani and K Somu.

The vocalist's next selection was “Yennudaiya aattam yellaam,” a song popularised by Sirkazhi Govindarajan, which was penned by Ulundurpet Shanmugam.

“Kothain thiruppavai,” a song popularised by his father, was well sung and appreciated by the audience. This was followed by “Chinnanchiru penn pole,” the song written by Ulundurpet Shanmugam and sung by Sirkazhi on site during a visit to the Chidambaram temple.

“Kurai ondrum illai” by Rajaji, “Kondai mudi alangarithu” on Meenakshi by Somu, Kannadasan’s “Sithamellam enakku Sivamayame” and “Ullathil nalla ullam,” Madurai Somu’s “Marudamalai mamaniye” and Thirupugazh, “Muththaiththaru paththith thirunakai" were the other songs.

He concluded the concert with Harivarasanam.