Vedasandur sub-jail seeks books for prisoners

February 24, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
School students donate books to Superintendent of Vedasandur sub-jail on Friday.

School students donate books to Superintendent of Vedasandur sub-jail on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Authorities of Vedasandur Sub-jail have sought books from philanthropists and members of public for its library meant for prisoners.

After Jail Superintendent, V. Ramesh put out banners appealing to the public to donate books for the jail, a lot of students, officials and members of the public have come forward to donate books in the last one week. “After Director General (Prisons), Amresh Pujari, directed us to collect books for inmates, we have started collecting them. We believe that reading habit can help in transform them into reformed men,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Government officials have donated many books.

On Friday, students of a matriculation school donated over 300 books. The school principal, Solomon, has promised to get us rakes for arranging the books,” he added.

Mr. Ramesh said that more books on varied subjects could enthuse prisoners into reading.

Those interested to donate books can call the Superintendent over 88254 24778.

