VCK’s prohibition conference is drama jointly enacted by Stalin and Thirumavalavan, says Union Minister

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s proposed total prohibition conference is a drama being meticulously enacted by party chief Thol. Thirumavalavan and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After Mr. Stalin’s recent visit to the United States for reportedly attracting industrial investments in Tamil Nadu became a big failure, the drama of total prohibition and debate about share in power is being enacted by Mr. Thirumavalavan to divert the attention of the public,” Mr. Murugan told reporters at Thoothukudi airport.

Mr. Stalin’s visit to attract hefty industrial investments to Tamil Nadu had failed miserably due to his poor and inefficient planning even though he stayed there for 17 days. Since he had returned empty-handed, the total prohibition drama was being meticulously enacted jointly by Mr. Stalin and Mr. Thirumavalavan to divert the people’s attention from the outcome of his U.S. visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin, as mayor of Chennai Corporation, had promised to transform Chennai into Singaara Chennai and said the metro city would become ‘Singapore’ under his leadership. Even after he became Deputy Chief Minister and then Chief Minister, Chennai remained the same with dirt and filth. The huge sum of money allotted for Cooum River restoration had dissolved in the nauseating drainage channel-like river due to poor planning and corruption.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he removed the encroachments impartially from Sabarmati River and checked the uncontrolled flow of sewage into the river. Now, after planned restoration, the river has been restored completely. If you want to learn about river restoration, just visit Gujarat after forgetting the political affiliation. Hence, Mr. Stalin should learn from Mr. Modi on doing something only after thorough planning and understanding the problem. Since the Cooum River is still a mega sewage canal even after ₹500 crore was reportedly spent for its restoration, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram is seeking white paper from Chennai Corporation. I back his demand and seek a white paper.,” Mr. Murugan said.

The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was in the worst shape for the past three years due to the Tamil Nadu Government’s inability to enforce order. “Gruesome murders have become part of life as the police are not investigating the cases in the right direction and arresting the real culprits. Hence, the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is a big question,” he added.

The Union Government was keen on maintaining good rapport with all neighbouring countries, including Sri Lanka, even though the country was detaining Tamil Nadu fishermen for reportedly poaching in their waters. The cordial relationship with the island nation would continue even after the election of a new President. “We are providing our fishermen with modern gadgets, including GPS, to prevent them from entering the waters of other countries. We have given ₹17 crore for Tamil Nadu fishermen for fitting GPS in their boats,” Mr. Murugan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.