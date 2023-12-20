ADVERTISEMENT

VCK stages protest condemning suspension of MPs

December 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the suspension of MPs, including their party leader Thol Thirumavalan by the Speaker of Lok Sabha, cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi stage a protest at Y. Othakadai in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a protest at Y. Othakadai here on Wednesday demanding that the order suspending MPs belonging to opposition parties from both the houses of the Parliament be revoked.  

Taking out a rally, they condemned the suspension of VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and other opposition MPs, saying democracy in the country is in jeopardy now. The suspension of 141 MPs from the opposition seeking an explanation for the security breach in the Parliament could not be accepted as the ruling party members, especially Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, was liable to answer their questions. 

“The actions of the parliament are a threat to democracy and entirely unconstitutional. These are just erroneous ways to silence the opposition.”  P. Arasu, a party functionary, said. If the suspension orders were not revoked, they would stage a rail roko, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, VCK cadres staged protests near Periyar bus stand, Tallakulam, Tirumangalam and other places, condemning the BJP government.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US