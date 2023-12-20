GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VCK stages protest condemning suspension of MPs

December 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Condemning the suspension of MPs, including their party leader Thol Thirumavalan by the Speaker of Lok Sabha, cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi stage a protest at Y. Othakadai in Madurai on Wednesday.

Condemning the suspension of MPs, including their party leader Thol Thirumavalan by the Speaker of Lok Sabha, cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi stage a protest at Y. Othakadai in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a protest at Y. Othakadai here on Wednesday demanding that the order suspending MPs belonging to opposition parties from both the houses of the Parliament be revoked.  

Taking out a rally, they condemned the suspension of VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and other opposition MPs, saying democracy in the country is in jeopardy now. The suspension of 141 MPs from the opposition seeking an explanation for the security breach in the Parliament could not be accepted as the ruling party members, especially Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, was liable to answer their questions. 

“The actions of the parliament are a threat to democracy and entirely unconstitutional. These are just erroneous ways to silence the opposition.”  P. Arasu, a party functionary, said. If the suspension orders were not revoked, they would stage a rail roko, he said. 

Similarly, VCK cadres staged protests near Periyar bus stand, Tallakulam, Tirumangalam and other places, condemning the BJP government.  

