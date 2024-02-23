GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VCK stages protest against using EVMs in LS election

February 23, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Viduthalai Chirthaigal Katchi stage a protest in Madurai on Friday.

Members of Viduthalai Chirthaigal Katchi stage a protest in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), as part of a State-wide protest, staged a demonstration near the Collectorate here on Friday to oppose use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the ensuing parliamentary election.  

The protesters alleged that technical experts have proved that the EVMs could be manipulated to decide on the winner as per the ruling party’s wish.  “It is no surprise that many candidates in the previous Lok Sabha elections who failed in the poll surveys won the actual election. This could be attributed to the alleged tampering of the machines,” said R. Kalimuthu, a VCK functionary.   

At least, it should be ensured that people, after voting, should receive an acknowledgement slip to denote which party they had voted and it should be collected and based on that acknowledgement slips, votes should be counted.  

Many parties in different States have raised similar issues over EVMs but the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not taken any steps to give an assurance that they would be resolved. It is not even giving a proper answer to refute the allegations. “With the ECI being a silent spectator, it raises doubt on the Election Commission also,” the protesters said.  

Leaders from allies - DMK, MDMK, Congress, CPi(M) and CPI took part in the protest. 

