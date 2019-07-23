VCK stages protest against spate in honour killing

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a protest here on Monday against rise in honour killing incidents.
Its media coordinator Raja said members of Scheduled Caste community were usually the victims of major caste-related crimes, especially in honour killing. “About 20 days ago, a young man from a caste Hindu community was killed during a clash between the SC community and the caste Hindus at Kodukkampatti. Shops in Melur downed shutters and buses did not operate a week ago in support of caste Hindus. The police never take action against caste Hindus but when members of SC community raise their voice against injustice, they are jailed,” Mr. Raja said.
Senior functionaries A.C. Selvarasu and V. Kaniamudhan took part in the protest. They said that it was the duty of the police to ensure impartial treatment to people belong to all communities.
