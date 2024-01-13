VCK sends 300 postcards to PM demanding ballot system of voting

January 13, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre on Saturday sent 300 postcards from Gandhi Nagar post office in Madurai to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding abolition of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) system from the upcoming election.

The party cadre, headed by Madurai North district secretary B. Deepam alias Sudarmozhi, urged Mr. Modi to follow the ballot system of voting, instead. She said there were many irregularities in the EVM system, which were frequently raised by various parties in several States.

“The EVMs can develop glitches, which could lead to malpractices, as alleged in various places. So, following the ballot system of voting, which is in practice in several other countries, will do good in resolving the issue,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest of sending postcards would be carried out by the VCK in other districts too, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.