VCK sends 300 postcards to PM demanding ballot system of voting

January 13, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre on Saturday sent 300 postcards from Gandhi Nagar post office in Madurai to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding abolition of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) system from the upcoming election.

The party cadre, headed by Madurai North district secretary B. Deepam alias Sudarmozhi, urged Mr. Modi to follow the ballot system of voting, instead. She said there were many irregularities in the EVM system, which were frequently raised by various parties in several States.

“The EVMs can develop glitches, which could lead to malpractices, as alleged in various places. So, following the ballot system of voting, which is in practice in several other countries, will do good in resolving the issue,” she added.

The protest of sending postcards would be carried out by the VCK in other districts too, she said.

