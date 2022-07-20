VCK seeks permission to hold Manjolai memorial event

Party wants to organise the event in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district on July 31

Party wants to organise the event in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district on July 31

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking permission to conduct a public meeting commemorating the Manjolai tea estate workers’ deaths in Tirunelveli.

The petitioner, N. Beemarao, VCK’s Ambasamudram union secretary, said on July 23, 1999, a large number of workers from the tea estates of Manjolai congregated in Tirunelveli and marched towards the Collectorate demanding the release of those workers who were arrested earlier for staging a protest seeking better pay. The workers who were being paid ₹70 demanded ₹100 and sought better working and living conditions.

Mr. Beemarao said during the demonstration the police personnel assaulted the protesters, forcing them to run towards Tamirabharani river. Many of them jumped into the river and drowned. The Justice Mohan Commission which conducted an inquiry into the incident had concluded that 11 of the workers died due to drowning and six others due to injuries.

He said the VCK planned to conduct the memorial event near Kalyani theatre in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district on July 31. But, the police rejected the representation stating there was a possibility of a law and order problem. Another representation made subsequently was also rejected. Therefore, the present petition was filed seeking a direction to the authorities to grant permission for the conduct of the memorial event.

Justice V. Sivagnanam sought response from the State and adjourned the hearing till July 21.