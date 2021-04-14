VCK men chase away BJP cadre

Madurai

Tension prevailed at Tallakulam for a brief while when Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres chased away Bharatiya Janata Party cadres who had come to garland the statue of Dr. Ambedkar on the occasion of the leader’s 130th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

VCK cadre gathered in large numbers since morning as their leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan, was scheduled to garland the statue at around 11 a.m. When a group of BJP cadres, led by their district functionary, Maha. Suseendran, turned up at the venue with the party flags, the VCK cadre objected to it. They raised slogans that sanathana forces did not have the right to garland the statue.

Sensing trouble, the police asked the BJP cadres to move away from the scene. Even as the police were at one end of the area, the VCK cadres rushed towards Mr. Suseendran and his supporters and chased them away.

The police said the BJP cadres were assaulted with the plastic pipes used as flag poles and pelted with stones while fleeing. Additional police force was deployed before Mr. Thirumavalavan, arrived at the spot.

After garlanding the statue, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the sanathana forces were coming to garland the statue in the guise of a democratic force. Ambedkar had fought in thoughts and action against the sanathana forces till his last breath, he said.