VCK man challenges release of 13 Melavalavu case convicts

MADURAI

A Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi functionary filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday, challenging the government orders on the release of the 13 life convicts in the Melavalavu massacre case.

Taking cognisance of the fact that the High Court had issued a series of interim directions on a similar petition filed earlier, a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani directed the High Court registry to place the petition before an appropriate Bench.

When the petition was taken up for hearing in the afternoon, a Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and N. Anand Venkatesh directed tagging of the petition along with the earlier petition filed by advocate P. Rathinam.

The petitioner, S. Balachandra Bose from Nilakottai in Dindigul district, said the dominant community members had hacked to death six Scheduled Caste people with an intention to threaten their community members against contesting panchayat election. The 13 convicts were involved in a heinous crime and should not have been selected for premature release under the guise of good conduct, he said.