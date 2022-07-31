VCK leader wants TN govt to take back power tariff hike proposal

July 31, 2022 19:45 IST

Though the Electricity Minister has explained the reasons for the proposed hike in power tariff, it will affect the common man badly and, hence, the Tamil Nadu government should immediately withdraw it, said Viduthulai Chiruthai Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport, he said that at a time when a majority of the people were suffering due to the pandemic and imposition of new taxes, the hike in power tariff would push them further down. Hence, without any justification, the Chief Minister should direct Tangedco to withdraw the proposals.

On the question of suspension of Opposition MPs in Parliament, he said it showed the real face of the BJP. “”By throttling the voices of the Opposition inside the House, it cannot win over the confidence of the masses.”

Suspending four MPs for the entire session was highly condemnable. After all, the Opposition MPs wanted to discuss the price rise, GST, hike in price of LPG refill, among other issues, which the BJP had neglected. Such an attitude would not last long.

He also blamed the Union government for victimising some of the non-BJP ruled States by directing the CBI and ED to conduct raids. The people were watching the developments closely and the style of the BJP functioning. The elections would teach a permanent lesson, Mr Thirumavalavan said.

Asked to comment about the Kallakurichi incident, the MP said the State government should take firm steps and form a special committee that would monitor the functioning of schools, especially those run by private managements and where girl students studied. Frequent counselling and interaction too could help prevent the girl children from taking steps such as suicide.

The recent recruitment in Neyveli Lignite Corporation had come as a rude shock as it did not have a single successful candidate from Tamil Nadu, he responded.