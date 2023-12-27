VCK leader visits flood-hit areas in Tirunelveli, urges Centre to release funds

December 27, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

This is not the right time to indulge in politics, said Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan here on Wednesday.

The VCK leader went around a few flood-hit areas in Tirunelveli district and distributed aid to the needy.

He addressed a press meet where he said that the BJP and a few Opposition parties were criticising the Tamil Nadu government and the official machinery on poor flood management.

“This is nothing but an attempt to gain mileage. It is cheap. This is not the time to do politics. If the political parties are so much concerned, let them join and help the needy people and stop blaming the government.”

The recent floods in Chennai and peripheries and the rains in southern districts were very heavy that the State had not witnessed such a downpour in the last five to seven decades. The government did its best and which was the reflection of restoration of normalcy in many of the flood-hit pockets, he said.

The officials and the staff on the ground in these districts have been working round the clock. The conservancy workers and those engaged by the PWD, WRO, Tangedco and other departments have been toiling hard that things are back in their place to a major extent.

The Union government, he said, should come forward and help the State government in this hour of crisis. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. While the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Thoothukudi on Tuesday, the people and the government expected the Centre to release funds without delay.

Though the Union government had released ₹ 900 crore, it was insufficient. The calamity was so heavy that it should be treated as urgent and sanction ₹ 21,000-crore relief, Mr. Thirumavalavan said and added that their party would stage demonstrations on December 29 seeking the Centre to reintroduce ballot paper in the election process.

