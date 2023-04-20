VCK leader to campaign for Congress candidates in Karnataka

April 20, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said on Thursday that he would campaign for Congress candidates contesting in the Karnataka general election.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the DMK front in Tamil Nadu was strong and the alliance partners maintained a cordial relationship. The VCK and the DMK sailed together on many issues, including social justice and equality. He said the VCK was not just an ally of the DMK in electoral politics, but it went beyond that.

The Congress would emerge victorious in Karnataka election slated for next month. He said he would address election rallies there soon seeking votes for Congress candidates.

The VCK leader congratulated Edappadi K. Palaniswami on becoming AIADMK’s general secretary. “After Jayalalithaa, Mr. Palaniswami has now been elected by the party to the top post. The recognition by the Election Commission of India showed that the party’s decision has been validated,” he said.

On a question on Governor R.N. Ravi’s stand on several issues, he said it was unfortunate that the Governor behaved like a politician. His moves gave an impression that he was a member of the RSS. He should go by the Constitution. Expressing concern over some of his “remarks”, Mr. Thirumavalavan said a Governor should be above politics and act in a fair and transparent manner.

Welcoming the Tamil Nadu government’s announcement to install a statue of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh in Chennai, he said it would be a fitting tribute to a stalwart who fought for the downtrodden and the oppressed sections of society.

The VCK strongly condemned the honour killing of a youth in Krishnagiri and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to deal with the accused with an iron hand. The party would lead a demonstration in Krishnagiri on April 22, he said and expressed hope that the CM would solve the issues of government employees and teachers, as promised during electioneering.

The VCK leader also addressed the anniversary celebrations of G.T.N. Arts College here.