VCK founder demands arrest of Indian Navy personnel who shot at Tamil fisherman

Thol. Thirumavalavan also said the compensation of ₹2 lakh provided by the State was not adequate; the injured fisher’s wife has asked for a government job and has demanded the government find out why the firing occurred

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday, demanded the arrest of the Indian Navy personnel who shot at a Mayiladuthurai fisherman sailing in Indian waters, on October 21.

Mr. Thirumavalavan was addressing media persons at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, after visiting the fisherman, K. Veeravel and offering words of support to his family.

“Though the State has given a compensation of ₹2 lakh [from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund], the sole breadwinner would not be able to venture into the sea promptly after his discharge. Hence, the State must provide additional and necessary financial assistance to Mr. Veeravel or provide him with an alternative means of livelihood,” he demanded.

Responding to a query, Mr Thirumavalavan said the Union government constantly neglected the welfare of Tamil fishermen who are subjected to torture and attacks by the Sri Lankan Navy time after time. “The Union government neither takes measures to put an end to such issues, nor does it hold any peace talks,” he charged and called for proactive measures to be taken.

Fisher’s wife seeks government job

For V. Madhumathi, wife of the injured fisherman, her thoughts keep circling back to the question of what the future holds for them. She said it was a grim picture. “My husband will not be able to work like he did before this, anytime soon. The onus of providing for my family of four, including a three-year-old boy and a nine-month old girl has fallen on me, but I stand helpless with no job and no hope,” she told The Hindu.

Stating that the compensation money given by the State is not enough since she is paying out of her pocket for the accommodation and food for her as well as for relatives who are helping her out at the hospital, she said, “In addition, we have loans to pay off back home. My purse is too empty to even buy milk for my infant,” she said.

Ms. Madhumathi demanded that the State provide her with a government job, for she is a graduate in Tamil literature, and to take up the educational expenses of her wards.

As for Mr. Veeravel who refused to speak about the incident, his wife noted that he was still finding it difficult to process the incident. “He says that flashes of the incident are disturbing him, especially the sounds of the gunshots, and he avoids delving into the details of the gruesome event,” she said and added that her demand for the State to unearth the reason behind Indian Navy personnel’s shooting at the fisherman is stronger than ever.

However, GRH Dean A. Rathinavel, said that Mr Veeravel has recovered well. “He will be discharged by Thursday and will be able to resume normal work in another month,” he said and added that the fisher would start feeling much better mentally once he returns to his usual environment.