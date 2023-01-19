ADVERTISEMENT

VCK flays police for failure to nab culprits involved in Vengaivayal incident

January 19, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre stage a demonstration in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a demonstration here on Thursday in protest against the failure of Tamil Nadu police in nabbing the accused who mixed human faeces in the drinking water overhead tank in Pudukottai district.

The protest was led by the party’s State youth wing secretary, M. Sangatamilan. Speakers at the protest flayed the police for their failure to arrest the culprits who were involved in an act of untouchability even weeks after the crime was committed in Vengaivayal. Even after 75 years of Independence, the nation was facing the shame of untouchability. They said Pudukottai must be declared a district prone to atrocity against Scheduled Castes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sangatamilan said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should ensure that all the accused should be brought to book at the earliest. Besides, the practice of having separate overhead tank for Dalit colonies should be done away with. “This is like double-tumbler system,” he said.

Stating that various types of untouchability were being practised in several parts of the State, he asked the government to take proactive steps to stop such atrocities.

Party leaders Inqulab and Kathiravan were among those who took part in the protest.

