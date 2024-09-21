VCK flag pole reinstalled in Madurai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday hoisted the party flag at K. Pudur in Madurai after the flag pole, which was earlier removed by authorities, was reinstalled at the same place.

ADVERTISEMENT

A protest was staged by the party cadre at K. Pudur on September 14, condemning the action of the authorities. The protesters said they erected a 62-foot-tall flag pole in place of the 20-foot-tall pole, which was installed by Thol. Thirumavalavan when the party was launched. The party flag was hoisted by him.

Mr. Thirumavalavan condemned the act of the police and the Madurai district administration, saying that the authorities were targeting the VCK and preventing its activities. On Friday, he thanked the party functionaries for their efforts in reinstalling the flag pole.

Addressing media persons later, he said the party was against the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’, which was being introduced by the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.