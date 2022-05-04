VCK demands panel inquiry into custodial deaths

‘Govt. should find out reasons for custodial deaths to stop them’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has demanded setting up of a inquiry commission to probe the deaths reported in police and judicial custody.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said custodial deaths only brought a bad name to the State government. “The government should find out the reasons for custodial deaths to stop them,” he said.

Stating that the approach of the police in trying to extract truth or to fix an accused was not democratic, he said an inquiry commission should be constituted. The scope of the commission should not be confined to the three recent custodial deaths reported in Chennai, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore, he said.

When asked about the controversy over ‘pattina pravesam’ of Dharmapuram Adheenam, the MP said people carrying a man in a palanquin in the name of customs and age-old practice could not be accepted in the democratic set up.

To a question on increasing power cuts in Tamil Nadu, he said only the Centre and its policy to favour corporates should be blamed for the present power crisis witnessed all over the country.

On the demand to allow teachers to have control over students to discipline them, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the teacher-student relationship should not be based on giving punishment to students. Both the teachers and the students needed counselling, he said.