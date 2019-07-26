VCK demands law against honour killing

The Theni district unit of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) held a demonstration at Bangala Medu, near here, on Friday, demanding strict laws against honour killing. Over 200 party functionaries and workers, including 50 women, took part in the demonstration.

“Our party leader Thol. Thirumavalan has been raising voice in the Parliament for a strong and stringent central law against rising instances of honour killing. On behalf of the party, our cadre have been holding demonstrations across various districts in the State,”said P. Nagarathinam, Theni district secretary of VCK..

“Honour killing is a gruesome offence that has to be curbed. It is against individual freedom and social justice. It is a social evil that not just affects the Scheduled Castes but also various other communities”, he added.

The Central Government should bring in a special law to punish offenders in honour killing cases, he said.