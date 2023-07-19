VCK councillor of Sivakasi Corporation arrested for attempt to murder

July 19, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - Sivakasi

A Sivakasi Corporation councillor, Ashok Kumar, of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), along with another party functionary, K.K. Selva, was on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, arrested on charges of attempt to murdering a fellow partyman, Dalit Raja (48) of Tiruthangal.

Raja, who had suffered head injuries after he was attacked with an iron pipe, on Monday, July 17, 2023, was treated at the government hospital in Sivakasi.

In his complaint to the Sivakasi East police station, Raja, who is the VCK’s Virudhunagar West district secretary, said he had a dispute with Ashok Kumar over a painting of his party leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and B. R. Ambedkar, on a wall on a plot of land belonging to another individual, V. Dhanapandian (48) of Madurai district. Raja and others had executed this wall painting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanapandian, who is in the real-estate business, had bought a six-cent plot of land in Thiruvalluvar Colony in order to sell it. However, when he found the wall painting and wanted to erase it, Ashok Kumar and others had reportedly threatened him with the foisting of a case against him under the Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act.

Subsequently, Ashok Kumar had had the painting removed. Raja had then taken steps to complain to his party leader Thirumavalavan about this, and about Ashok Kumar having allegedly taken ₹3 lakh from the land-owner for erasing the painting.

Angered over this, Ashok Kumar had asked Raja to come to Thiruvalluvar Colony in Tiruthangal on Monday night and had attacked him, along with Selva, Manoj Kumar, Thangaraj and Mohan.

Ashok Kumar was booked for rioting, using abusive language, assault and attempt to murder. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody along with Selva. Meanwhile, the land-owner, Dhanapandian, has lodged another complaint against Ashok Kumar and others for having extorted ₹3 lakh from him to erase the wall painting. The money was taken from him on June 13, he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.