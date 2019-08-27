VCK condemns desecration of Ambedkar’s statue

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre on Monday staged a road roko, seeking action against those who vandalised the statue of Ambedkar at Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district on Sunday.

T. N. Malin, TN Youth Wing Secretary, VCK, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was determined to deface statues of famous leaders such as Periyar and Ambedkar who championed the cause of Scheduled Caste people. “They are inciting Caste Hindus across Tamil Nadu to act against Scheduled Caste people,” he said.

Mr. Malin expressed shock over the incident happening in broad daylight. “Only in North India have we seen such incidents happening during daytime without any regard for the law. Though such incidents have been reported in the South, they usually took place at night. The Centre is normalising such behaviour as they are not condemning caste-based violence,” he said.

The cadre raised slogans against the State government and said it should be proactive in providing security for the SC people.

Police personnel were deployed near statues of leaders and near the Collectorate as a precautionary measure.