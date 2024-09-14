VCK cadre stage protest condemning police and district administration for removing party flag post

Members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a sit-in protest at K.Pudur here on Saturday condemning Madurai city police for removing their party flagpole from K.Pudur.

The protesters said they erected a 62-feet-tall flag post in place of the 20-feet-tall flag post which was installed first by Thol. Thirumavalavan when the party was launched.

“Since it was on the roadside, the officials asked us to move it inside the street, as during road extension it would disturb the process,” they said.

They said they removed and placed the pole further inside the road.

A.C. Pavarasu, a VCK functionary, said that the new post which was erected did not flout any rules mandated by the police and it was placed on the same place where the old one stood.

But, for no reason, the police suddenly removed the post on Friday night, he added. This is not just the first time, but in several places with all prior permission, the district administration was preventing them from having their party post, he alleged.

VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan condemning the act of police and the district administration said that Collector M.S. Sangeetha was particularly targeting VCK and preventing party activities.

“They cite various reasons for removing the pole and this shows the Collector’s attitude in personally targeting our party. This is taken to the notice of the government and ministers, and we expect a positive decision from them,” he added.

Following the protest, in the evening, police handed over the flag post which was removed by them to the party members.

Denying the VCK leader’s charge, a senior official in the revenue department said that they had only pointed out the procedures and the laws to the party functionaries. Accusing the Collector, civic authorities and the police was unnecessary, he said.

