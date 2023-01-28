ADVERTISEMENT

VC urges students to upgrade themselves to achieve success

January 28, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

To keep upgrading oneself to face the competitive world is the key to success, said Vice-Chancellor of University of Madras S. Gowri on Saturday.

He was speaking at the 43rd graduation day ceremony of Arul Anandar College here. Principal S.J. Godwin Rufus declared the graduation day open.

“Graduating from college is only a starting point in life. One must continue to acquire skills in order to discover their potential to emerge successful in this competitive world. Success is a continuous journey, so keep up with the advancements and developments that emerge every day in the world,” said Mr. Gowri, adding that one must remain humble despite achieving great heights.

He traced the journey of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com, and Colonel Sanders, the founder of KFC, to highlight how their skills helped them gain success in various circumstances.

Mr. Gowri also recalled his college days as an alumni of the college to reiterate the need to inculcate the quality of perseverance in oneself in order to attain success. He encouraged the students to fly high, spread their wings and bring back more laurels to the institution.

Later, he conferred degrees upon 675 students from the undergraduate and postgraduate streams.

Dean of Academics A. Shanmugaraju administered a pledge as part of the ceremony. The Principal gave away awards to rank holders.

Rector S.J. John Pragasam, secretary, S.J. Gilburt Camillus, controller of examination S. Arul Prasad, professors, parents, students and others were present.

CONNECT WITH US