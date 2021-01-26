VC stresses patriotic spirit at R-Day speech

MADURAI

26 January 2021 22:09 IST

Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan hoisted the national flag at Madurai Kamaraj University on Tuesday and delivered the Republic Day speech. He insisted that everyone should be patriotic and should abide by the Constitution. Syndicate members, professors and administrative staff participated in the event.

At Madurai Kamaraj University College, Principal B. George unfurled the national flag and addressed the gathering. He highlighted the efforts of freedom fighters during the Independence struggle.

Patriotic fervour marked the Republic Day celebration at Lady Doak College. Principal and Secretary Christianna Singh welcomed the gathering. Suganda Ramamoorthi, Associate Professor of Economics, was the chief guest of the event. Ms. Ramamoorthi hoisted the national flag and delivered the Republic Day address.

At Al AMeen Higher Secondary School, Principal Sheik Nabi unfurled the national flag.

Principal of The American College M. Davamani Christober hoisted the national flag and inspected the Guard of Honour by NCC cadets and NSS students. He also hoisted tri-colour on The American College Satellite Campus at Chatrapatti.

Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association president S.P. Jeyapragasam hoisted the national flag and delivered the Republic Day address. Association’s V.K. Muthusamy Nadar Hall was inaugurated on the occasion.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jegatheesan unfurled the national flag and delivered a speech during the occasion.

At Victoria Edward Hall, president P. Sodalai unfurled the national flag.