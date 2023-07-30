July 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

‘Vayalaga Vanoli’, a Madurai-based farmers community radio station, has secured the second prize in the Sustainability Model Awards category at the National Community Radio Awards held recently in New Delhi.

According to a press release by the DHAN foundation which runs the project, Vayalaga Vanoli was established and run by farmers federation, spearheaded by the DHAN Foundation. Its mission centres around dealing with various issues faced by farmers in Kottampatti in Madurai district.

The main objective behind the project was to foster a sense of empowerment to enhance agricultural productivity. Since its inception in 2011, Vayalaga Vanoli has not just offered voice but also lifeline to the farmers. The programmes broadcasted by the community radio station include topics on health, education and skill development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, farmers enthusiasm and dedication towards Vayalaga Vanoli has only amplified, serving as an attestation to the radio station’s commitment to elevate the lives of those it touches. This was Vayalaga Vanoli’s second national award. It also secured a second prize in 2015 under the community engagement category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.