ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vayalaga Vanoli’ wins award under Sustainability Model category

July 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Vayalaga Vanoli’, a Madurai-based farmers community radio station, has secured the second prize in the Sustainability Model Awards category at the National Community Radio Awards held recently in New Delhi.

According to a press release by the DHAN foundation which runs the project, Vayalaga Vanoli was established and run by farmers federation, spearheaded by the DHAN Foundation. Its mission centres around dealing with various issues faced by farmers in Kottampatti in Madurai district.

The main objective behind the project was to foster a sense of empowerment to enhance agricultural productivity. Since its inception in 2011, Vayalaga Vanoli has not just offered voice but also lifeline to the farmers. The programmes broadcasted by the community radio station include topics on health, education and skill development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, farmers enthusiasm and dedication towards Vayalaga Vanoli has only amplified, serving as an attestation to the radio station’s commitment to elevate the lives of those it touches. This was Vayalaga Vanoli’s second national award. It also secured a second prize in 2015 under the community engagement category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US