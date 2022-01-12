Vasan condoles ex-MP Rambabu’s death

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the death of former Madurai MP A.G.S. Rambabu.Mr. Vasan said he was shocked to hear about the death of the three-time MP and State general secretary of the TMC.Mr. Vasan said it was due to the efforts taken by Rambabu during his time as MP of Madurai that the city had seen so much of development in all spheres.Terming his death as an irreplaceable loss, Mr. Vasan expressed his condolences to the family.
