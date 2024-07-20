Varum Mun Kappom camps help people save time, money: Minister

People can save time and money by making the best use of the “Varum Mun Kappom” medical services at doorsteps being provided in rural areas, according to Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran.

Inaugurating a medical camp under the scheme at Government Higher Secondary School at Sempatti near here, the Minister said that doctors, nurses and health workers come to the villages for taking up medical examination of the people.

He said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had given such a scheme to the people who given him an opportunity to serve them.

“If you make use of the medical camp at your door steps, you can save time and money,” he said.

People can take complete blood test, blood sugar, cholesterol, urea, creatine and also identify diseases like malaria, typhoid. ECG test, sputum test for HIV, can also be done at the camp.

Experts in various disciplines of medicine, like general surgeons, maternity and women health, pediatricians, physiotherapists, ENT specialist, nephrologist, orthopediatrician, cardiologist, dentist, psychiatrist and geriatrician would be available in the camp.

The Minister said that a total of 37 camps have been planned in 2024-25 and in the last three camps 2,430 persons have been benefitted.

Every year 37 camps had been conducted since 2021. In

2021 -2022 a total of 24,313 persons, 2022-2023 another 39,017 persons and in 2023-2024 a total of 38,654 persons have been benefitted.

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that the objective of the camps is to provide high-quality medical services at the the village level.

Lifestyle changes led to lot of health issues like diabetes, blood pressure. If these diseases are not detected at the earliest, it would lead to lot of other health issues.

Stating the number of women suffering from breast and uterus cancer is on the rise, he said if such diseases are identified at the early stage, the available the medical advancement can cure them .

The Collector said that soon health insurance cards would be distributed at their doorsteps to those who have not got it.

Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer, Vallikannu, Deputy Director (Health), Virudhunagar, Dr. Yasothamani, Aruppukottai Block Development Officer, Dr. Ganesh, Aruppukottai Tahilsdar, Senthilvel, were among those who were present.