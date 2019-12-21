Varsity puts off exams

Karaikudi

The Alagappa University has postponed all the examinations of the University Departments, affiliated colleges and Distance Education scheduled to be held from December 26 to January 1, 2020.

The revised dates would be announced later, Prof H Gurumallesh Prabu, Registrar said in a press release here on Saturday. Though the university has not given reason for postponing the examinations, sources said the holiday has been declared in view of the growing unrest among the student community over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.