Members of various Muslim organisations staging a demonstration organised by Muslim Aikkiya Jamath at Goripalayam in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Madurai Muslim Ikiya Jamath on Sunday staged a demonstration at Goripalayam, here condemning the action of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to arrest and conduct searches at the premises of Popular Front of India (PFI) fuctionaries.

Goripalayam Pallivasal Jamath members and members of all Muslim organisations and political parties demanded the release of the arrested PFI functionaries.