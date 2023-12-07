Variety of stars and trinkets up for sale as Thoothukudi gears up for Christmas

December 07, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi is gearing up for Christmas and many shops lining the major arterial roads in the city have already hung up a variety of stars and trinkets up for sale.

Dhanasekar, who has a shop on Great Cotton Road, says sales of various adornments that light up the Christmas trees started in the last week of November. This year, according to him, the prices of the ornaments have seen a marginal 5% rise.

“Though 99% of the stars are made locally, decorations such as Christmas wreath, snow globes, bells, reindeer and stockings are mostly made in China,” he says. “This year stars with 11 points are a major attraction and another new item is a star made out of polyester film. When lit, it reflects a dual colour. This variety of star is being picked up by many customers.”

Anantha Kannan runs a stationery shop on WGC Road, a engineer turned entrepreneur, he now specialises in making cribs. From the beginning of December, he starts taking orders and by December 10, the clients pick up ready-made cribs and nativity scenes from his shop.

“We make projects for schools etc.., but once I realised that making cribs would be a viable seasonal business, I started making it every season. Earlier, we used to make it using cardboard, but recently we have started making it with aluminium sheets. Our cribs range from ₹300 to ₹4,000 depending on the size,” he adds.

For families in Thoothukudi, putting up the Christmas tree is a major event which especially the children look forward to. Dr. Silas from Thoothukudi says that this year they have bought a new Christmas tree.

“This weekend my daughter is planning to decorate the tree and we have already bought the various baubles needed for the decoration. Yes, the price is slightly on the higher side but for us Christmas season is complete only when the tree and the crib are set up in the house,” he added.

