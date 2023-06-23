‘Varichiyur’ Selvam back in jail in murder case

June 23, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MADURAI

An inquiry into a 2020 double-murder case of a panchayat president and his friend under Karuppayoorani police station limits has now put history-sheeter ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam back in prison in another murder case.

The arrest on Wednesday comes months after Selvam claimed, in a press meet, to have given up all his illegal activities to change his image as ‘Dhadha’ to ‘Thatha’ (grandfather) to lead a peaceful life with his grandchildren. He claimed that he had been lodged in jails in at least four States.

The panchayat president, R. Krishnarajan, and his friend A. Munisamy were hacked to death by unidentified persons in October 2020. The police arrested three persons, including Selvam’s brother Senthil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pon. Senthil Kumar of Allampatti, who was an associate of Selvam, was named the fourth accused in the case. When Krishnarajan’s family moved the High Court complaining that the real accused had not been arrested in the case, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg was directed to review the case.

Senior police officers, including DIG R. Ponni and SP R. Shiva Prasad, investigated the case.

“When we found that Senthilkumar had not been arrested at all in the case, the police approached his wife Murugalakshmi. She revealed that a man missing case had been reported in Virudhunagar East police,” the SP said.

Subsequently, when she moved a habeas corpus petition in the High Court for her missing husband, Selvam approached her not to press the case. “She told us that Selvam was financing her family after that. It is here the needle of suspicion turned towards Selvam about the missing of Senthil Kumar,” Mr. Shiva Prasad said.

During inquiry, Selvam reportedly confessed to have taken Senthil Kumar to Chennai and shot him dead with his associates. His body was chopped into pieces and dumped in the Tamirabharani.

“Senthil Kumar questioned Selvam on naming him in the double-murder case. With already some friction between them, Selvam decided to bump him off,” the SP said.

“Selvam made a video call to see for himself the body of Senthil Kumar after the murder. Selvam also travelled in the same vehicle from Madurai to dump the pieces of body in the river,” the SP said.

The police have also collected some circumstantial evidences, including some belongings of Senthil Kumar, from Selvam. They said besides being accused in a few murder cases, Selvam was still active in ‘katta’ panchayats for his living.

The special team is now on the lookout for a few more accused in Senthilkumar’s murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.