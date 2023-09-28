Varichiyur Selvam arrested in second murder case

September 28, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

Varichiyur Selvam, who was arrested in June in connection with a 2021-murder case has again been arrested in another murder case. This time, the murder is said to have occurred in 2018.

According to police sources, during interrogation of the 2021-murder of one Pon. Senthilkumar of Allampatti, Selvam had reportedly confessed to have murdered one more person, M. Buvaneswaran alias Eswaran (42), of Villur near Kalligudi.

The police began investigation which revealed that Eswaran was missing since 2018 and the family did not bother to search for him as he had a history of having gone missing for six years in the past.

His wife said that when he returned the last time he had told that he had been lodged in a jail in Kerala for some crime.

So the family had not lodged any police complaint.

As the confession of Selvam matched with the details provided by Eswaran’s family, the police first filed a man-missing complaint based on his wife Sugantha’s complaint. The case was subsequently alerted to murder and Selvam, who is in jail, was formally arrested.

The Villur police have booked him for murder, causing disappearance of evidence and for criminal conspiracy.

After taking him in police custody on Tuesday, Selvam was taken to Thoothukudi district where he had reportedly murdered Buvaneswaran and disposed the body.

Further investigation is underway.

