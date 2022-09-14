Varadarajan’s new drama in Madurai on September 17

“Kasalavau Nesam” , a Tamil drama revolving around man, money and matters, will be staged in Raja Muthiah Mandram in Madurai at 6.30 p.m. on September 17.

The drama would be presented by United Visuals TV fame Varadarajan and team. The recently scripted drama was staged in July 2022 in Chennai and for the first time, the troupe would present it in Madurai.

The script has been written by Vedham Puthithu Kannan. The play, having humour, revolves around various issues faced by middle class families. Entry is free.