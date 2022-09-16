VAO, Village Head dismissed from service

Special Correspondent
September 16, 2022 19:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and a Village Head (Thalayari) have been dismissed from service for giving free housing plots to their family members.

 When free house sites were given to the below poverty line families by the State Government, the VAO of Munneerpallam, Madasamy, had given free house site in nearby Aaraikkulam area to his daughter Maharasi in 2018 while village head Manthiramurthy’s daughter-in-law also received the free housing plot.

 Even though the free house sites given by the government can be either gifted or sold to others only after 20 years, the plot given to Maharasi was registered in the name of her mother in 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Following complaints from the locals, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, Chandrasekar conducted inquiry into the allegations and found that the free housing plots had been given illegally by the VAO and the Village Head to their family members.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 Subsequently, Madasamy and Manthiramurthy have been dismissed from service, sources in the Collectorate said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app