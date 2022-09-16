VAO, Village Head dismissed from service

TIRUNELVELI

A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and a Village Head (Thalayari) have been dismissed from service for giving free housing plots to their family members.

When free house sites were given to the below poverty line families by the State Government, the VAO of Munneerpallam, Madasamy, had given free house site in nearby Aaraikkulam area to his daughter Maharasi in 2018 while village head Manthiramurthy’s daughter-in-law also received the free housing plot.

Even though the free house sites given by the government can be either gifted or sold to others only after 20 years, the plot given to Maharasi was registered in the name of her mother in 2019.

Following complaints from the locals, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, Chandrasekar conducted inquiry into the allegations and found that the free housing plots had been given illegally by the VAO and the Village Head to their family members.

Subsequently, Madasamy and Manthiramurthy have been dismissed from service, sources in the Collectorate said.