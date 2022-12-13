VAO, village assistant held on graft charge near Sivakasi

December 13, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Umavathi, a village administrative officer, and Ponraj, a village assistant, have been arrested on charges of demanding and accepting bribe for giving report to an application seeking sub-division of a land at Keezha Tiruthangal near Sivakasi on Tuesday. According to vigilance and anti-corruption source, Prithivirajan of Keezha Tiruthangal had approached the VAO seeking her report for processing the application pending before the Sivakasi Tahsildar for sub-division and name transfer of a property bought by his father, Pannerselvam and his brother, Manraj. The VAO demanded Rs. 10,000 as bribe for giving the report. Later, she settled for a bribe of Rs. 5,000. Based on Prithivirajan’s complaint, Virudhunagar unit of DVAC registered an FIR and laid a trap for the VAO. When Prithivirajan appeared before the VAO, she directed him to pay the money to the village assistant who was standing outside her office. When the cash was handed over, DVAC sleuths, led by its Additional Superintendent of Police, Ramachandran, caught him red-handed.

