VAO, village assistant held on bribery charge in Kamudhi

Ramanathapuram district Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths have arrested Village Administrative Officer (VAO) G. Chithra and village assistant Velmurugan on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from a farmer who had applied for permission to use rough sand from his land to build a house.

According to DVAC sources, B. Kumaravel, 50 and a farmer of Keela Villanenthal in Kamudhi taluk, was constructing a house with government assistance. He wanted to take rough sand from his own land for the work. As per the rules, he had approached Ms. Chithra of Pudukulam village for permission to be issued by tahsildar based on the recommendations from the VAO and Deputy Tahsildar.

The VAO had demanded ₹10,000 as bribe for herself and for the officers from Kamudhi taluk office. She insisted that the farmer should pay ₹5,000 in advance so that the work of processing his application could be started.

Unwilling to give the bribe, the farmer lodged a complaint with the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police, DVAC.

The DVAC sleuths laid a trap for the VAO. However, the VAO had instructed the complainant to hand over the money to Velmurugan, Village Assistant, now working as Office Assistant at Kamudi taluk office.

When he received ₹5,000 from the complainant, Velmurugan was caught redhanded.

Further enquiry revealed the involvement of the VAO. Both of them were arrested.

Sub-registrar booked

Meanwhile, the DVAC unit in Madurai has registered a case against Arulmurugan, sub-registrar, Karungalakudi, on Thursday.

During a surprise check conducted by the DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Sathyaseelan, along with District Inspection Cell Officer, Singaravelan, ₹1.80 lakh in cash was found in the record room in the office of the sub-registrar on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint of the District Inspection Cell Officer, the DVAC registered the case.

Subsequently, the officials conducted a search in the house of the accused at Melur. The officials seized another ₹1.88 lakh in cash from his house, according to DVAC sources.