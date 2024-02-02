VAO trapped while taking bribe

February 02, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A Village Administrative Officer was caught red-handed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police on Friday even as he received bribe for ‘patta name transfer’.

Sources in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing said farmer Shanmugaiah of Panneer Ooththu village near Maanur had applied for transferring the ‘patta’ of his land in the name of his wife Maadaththi. As VAO of Sundankurichi Arunachalam demanded ₹ 5,000 as bribe for transferring the name, Shanmugaiah filed a complaint with Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing.

Subsequently, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing Inspector Robin Gnanasingh and his team trapped Arunachalam when he received the bribe from Shanmugaiah on Friday.

The police also searched the VAO’s office at Sundankurichi.