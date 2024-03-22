ADVERTISEMENT

VAO trapped while taking bribe in Tenkasi

March 22, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police caught red-handed a Village Administrative Officer when he received ₹10,000 as bribe for issuing separate patta on Friday.

 Sources in Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing said Madhan, 26, of Kadambankulam under Kadayanallur taluk in the district had applied for separate patta for his land. When he submitted the application with Village Administrative Officer, Sernthamangalam, Madasamy, he rejected it citing that he had not attached ‘necessary documents’.

 When Mr. Madhan met Madasamy personally, the latter asked the applicant to submit the application again and bring the documents to him. As Madasamy allegedly demanded ₹10,000 as bribe for giving separate patta, Mr. Madhan filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing.

 Subsequently, the Madasamy was trapped when he received the bribe from Mr. Madhan on Friday by Deputy Superintendent of Police Paul Sudhar and his team.

 Further investigations are on.

CONNECT WITH US