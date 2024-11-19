VAO suspended for dereliction of duty

Village Administrative Officer Rakku of Keezhanettur under Ilayangudi Taluk has been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty and on charges of demanding and accepting bribe, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were complaints against the VAO that she showed slackness in visiting villages under her jurisdiction and was negligent in issuing various certificates, including ‘adangal’ and ‘patta’ transfer.

Recently, a woman had complained that the VAO had taken bribe from her to process free house site patta.

Ilayangudi Tahsildar S. Murugan had conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith. Based on her instruction, Sivaganga Revenue Divisional Officer Vijayakumar ordered her suspension.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.