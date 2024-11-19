VAO suspended for dereliction of duty

Village Administrative Officer Rakku of Keezhanettur under Ilayangudi Taluk has been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty and on charges of demanding and accepting bribe, on Tuesday.

There were complaints against the VAO that she showed slackness in visiting villages under her jurisdiction and was negligent in issuing various certificates, including ‘adangal’ and ‘patta’ transfer.

Recently, a woman had complained that the VAO had taken bribe from her to process free house site patta.

Ilayangudi Tahsildar S. Murugan had conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith. Based on her instruction, Sivaganga Revenue Divisional Officer Vijayakumar ordered her suspension.