VAO murder case: HC directs Thoothukudi Principal District and Sessions Court to conduct trial on day-to-day basis

May 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The court was hearing a petition filed by activist S.M.A. Pon Gandhimathinathan of Thoothukudi district who sought a CB-CID probe into the case.  | Photo Credit: File photo

After the State informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a final report in the murder case of Murappanadu Village Administrative Officer Y. Lourdhu Francis would be filed in one month, the court directed the Thoothukudi Principal District and Sessions Court to complete the trial in two months thereafter.

In April, Lourdhu Francis was hacked to death in his office by illicit sand miners. The Murappanadu police arrested R. Ramasubramanian, alias Ramasubbu, and M. Marimuthu in connection with the case. Lourdhu Francis had informed the local police and higher authorities of illegal sand miners operating in the area.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and S. Srimathy directed the Thoothukudi Principal District and Sessions court to conduct the trial in the case on a day-to-day basis. It observed that the incident had shaken the conscience of the entire State.

The court was hearing a petition filed by activist S.M.A. Pon Gandhimathinathan of Thoothukudi district who sought a CB-CID probe into the case. The petition was listed under the caption ‘for maintainability’.

The State submitted that the persons involved in the murder were arrested and the Goondas Act was invoked against them. It said the final report would be filed in one month. The court took note of the fact that the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, had nominated a Deputy Superintendent of Police as the Investigation Officer in the case.

Taking note of the State’s submission, the court directed the Jurisdictional Magistrate to take the final report on file and complete the committal proceedings within three weeks thereafter. The Thoothukudi Principal District and Sessions Court shall complete the trial in two months thereafter, the court directed.

