VAO murder: Accused detained under Goondas Act

May 05, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The accused in the Village Administrative Officer Y. Lourdhu Francis murder case have been detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act.

As Lourdhu Francis, VAO of Murappanadu, was murdered by two persons when he was in his office on April 25 afternoon, Murappanadu police arrested R. Ramasubramanian alias Ramasubbu, 41, and his associate M. Marimuthu, 31, both from Kaliyavoor, in this connection.

Since Superintendent Police L. Balaji Saravanan recommended to District Collector K. Senthil Raj their detention under the Goondas Act as the duo were reportedly involved in illicit sand mining in the past and had allegedly murdered the VAO, who filed complaint against them with the police for illegally quarrying sand, they were detained under the Goondas Act on Friday.

Similarly, I. Jeffrin, 25, and P. Revinto, 23, both from Alanthalai near Tiruchendur, were detained under the Goondas Act as they allegedly sexually harassed a 17-year-old girl in July 2021 and posted it on social media.

