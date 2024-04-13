VAO held while taking bribe

April 13, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TENKASI

A Village Administrative Officer, who demanded ₹13,000 as bribe for transferring name in the ‘patta’, was arrested on Saturday.

Sources in Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing said Karuppasamy, 40, of Periyasamypuram near Sankarankovil applied for ‘patta name transfer’ with VAO of Eechanda Vijayakumar, 36. As Vijayakumar demanded ₹13,000 as bribe for processing his application, Mr. Karuppasamy filed a complaint with Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing.

When Mr. Karuppasamy gave the bribe to Vijayakumar on Saturday, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police, led by Paul Sudhar, surrounded the VAO’s office. Sensing that the anti-corruption police were at the doorstep to arrest him, Vijayakumar ran out of the office in a bid to escape. However, the police chased and detained him.

Vijayakumar was remanded in judicial custody later.

