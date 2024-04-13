ADVERTISEMENT

VAO held while taking bribe

April 13, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A Village Administrative Officer, who demanded ₹13,000 as bribe for transferring name in the ‘patta’, was arrested on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Sources in Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing said Karuppasamy, 40, of Periyasamypuram near Sankarankovil applied for ‘patta name transfer’ with VAO of Eechanda Vijayakumar, 36. As Vijayakumar demanded ₹13,000 as bribe for processing his application, Mr. Karuppasamy filed a complaint with Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing.

 When Mr. Karuppasamy gave the bribe to Vijayakumar on Saturday, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police, led by Paul Sudhar, surrounded the VAO’s office. Sensing that the anti-corruption police were at the doorstep to arrest him, Vijayakumar ran out of the office in a bid to escape. However, the police chased and detained him.

 Vijayakumar was remanded in judicial custody later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US