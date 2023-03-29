ADVERTISEMENT

VAO held on graft charge

March 29, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing trapped a Village Administrative Officer who allegedly demanded bribe for giving permission for cutting trees. DVAC sources said the Village Administrative Officer of Kaliyal near Kulasekaram in Kanniyakumari district Muthu demanded bribe of ₹ 3,000 for giving permission for cutting trees from the land belonging to one Prem of Paththukaani. As Mr. Prem filed complaint with the DVAC police, they trapped Muthu when he received the bribe from the complainant and arrested him on Wednesday. Besides questioning Muthu, the DVAC police also checked the premises of the VAO’s office and the records. Further investigations are on.

