HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VAO held on graft charge

March 29, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing trapped a Village Administrative Officer who allegedly demanded bribe for giving permission for cutting trees. DVAC sources said the Village Administrative Officer of Kaliyal near Kulasekaram in Kanniyakumari district Muthu demanded bribe of ₹ 3,000 for giving permission for cutting trees from the land belonging to one Prem of Paththukaani. As Mr. Prem filed complaint with the DVAC police, they trapped Muthu when he received the bribe from the complainant and arrested him on Wednesday. Besides questioning Muthu, the DVAC police also checked the premises of the VAO’s office and the records. Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.