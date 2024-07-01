GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VAO held on graft charge near Mudhukulathur

Updated - July 01, 2024 05:13 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 05:12 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 Village Administrative Officer Boomichandran of Nallur Group in Mudhukulathur was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe money of ₹ 5,000 for processing an application seeking monthly assistance of a widow, on Monday. 

According to Ramanathapuram district unit of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, G. Pandidurai (62) of Sirumaniyenthal approached the VAO with regard to the application filed by his daughter seeking widow pension. 

The VAO reportedly demanded ₹ 6,000 as bribe for processing the application. However, after bargain, it was reduced to ₹ 5,000. 

Based on a complaint by Pandidurai, the DVAC registered a first information report under Section 173 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (the new penal code) and laid a trap. 

The DVAC sleuths caught him red-handed while he accepted the tainted currency notes and arrested him. 

