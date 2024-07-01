Village Administrative Officer Boomichandran of Nallur Group in Mudhukulathur was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe money of ₹ 5,000 for processing an application seeking monthly assistance of a widow, on Monday.

According to Ramanathapuram district unit of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, G. Pandidurai (62) of Sirumaniyenthal approached the VAO with regard to the application filed by his daughter seeking widow pension.

The VAO reportedly demanded ₹ 6,000 as bribe for processing the application. However, after bargain, it was reduced to ₹ 5,000.

Based on a complaint by Pandidurai, the DVAC registered a first information report under Section 173 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (the new penal code) and laid a trap.

The DVAC sleuths caught him red-handed while he accepted the tainted currency notes and arrested him.